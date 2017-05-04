Myrtle Beach firefighters offer beach safety tips

With the arrival of the summer months comes beach season, and the need to keep yourself and your family safe. (Source: MBFR)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the arrival of the summer months comes beach season, and the need to keep yourself and your family safe.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted these tips on its Facebook page:

Make sure that you are watching your family while they are swimming, and if they are not strong swimmers make sure that they don't go in the water above their waist.

Look out for rough waters and rip currents, and make sure that you swim out of those currents before trying to return to shore.

Swim near a lifeguard if possible so that you have another pair of eyes out there watching.

Make sure that you know what the surf conditions are, and always follow the lifeguard's instructions.

When out in the sun it is always a good idea to wear sunscreen that is at least SPF 15 or higher and reapply it every hour or so.

Stay hydrated while on the beach also so that you or your family don't have a heat-related emergency.

Never stay out in the sun for longer than a few hours, and use cover whenever possible out on the beach.

Canopy tents are not allowed on the beach, but umbrellas are allowed as long as you are behind the lifeguards sight line.

