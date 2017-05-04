South Carolina Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Hall of Fame board of trustees announced the 2017 inductees Thursday. The board selected Stanley Donen, American film director and choreographer, and the late David Bancroft Johnson, founding president of Winthrop University.

According to a news release, an induction ceremony will take place Friday at 5 p.m. at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

“Both inductees have played an important role in South Carolina history, and we are excited to include them among the long list of those previously inducted that have positively impacted our past and present with valuable contributions,” said SC Hall of Fame Chairman Dr. Rodger Stroup.

The official SC Hall of Fame is located in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 North Oak Street.

Stanley Donen, born in Columbia in 1924, has been called “the king of Hollywood musicals.” He is best known for co-directing Singin’ in the Rain (1952) with Gene Kelly. He was nominated for five Directors Guild of America Awards and produced the 58th Academy Awards ceremony in 1986. He received an honorary Academy Award “in appreciation of a body of work marked by grace, elegance, wit, and visual innovation” in 1998.

David Bancroft Johnson (1856-1928) is recognized today as one of SC’s great educators. The buildings on Winthrop’s campus are monuments to Johnson’s ambition. He is buried in the campus chapel.

