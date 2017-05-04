NEW DETAILS: Dillon car lot owner charged with additional counts of breach of trust

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – The owner of a car lot in Dillon was charged with 13 counts of breach of trust and had a bond hearing May 5.

According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, Brandon Davis was charged with 11 counts of breach of trust over $10,000 and two counts of breach of trust over $2,000, less than $10,000. The charges relate to Davis Family Auto Center located on Redford Boulevard.

Police reports released Thursday detail several customer's experiences with Davis. One report states a couple bought a car from Davis, Davis put a temporary tag on it, the couple came back months later and Davis put another paper tag on it. When the customers heard about Davis' questionable practices, they brought the car to the lot, Davis gave them the paperwork he had on the car and told them to deal with it themselves. Officers discovered the car had not been transferred to the owners and was still in the name of the previous owner in Florida.

Another customer bought a car from Davis and has not been able to register it, according to a report. Another customer said it took 90 days to get a license plate for the car he bought from Davis. When he contacted police and it was discovered the VIN number did not match the number on the registration.

Davis is held in the Dillon County Detention Center.

