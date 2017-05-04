Dillon car lot owner charged with breach of trust

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – The owner of a car lot in Dillon was charged with breach of trust.

According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, Brandon Davis was charged with one count of breach of trust over $10,000. The charge relates to the car lot located on Redford Boulevard.

Davis is held in the Dillon County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.