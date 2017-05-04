Dillon car lot owner charged with additional counts of breach of trust

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – The owner of a car lot in Dillon was charged with 13 counts of breach of trust and had a bond hearing Friday morning.

According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, Brandon Davis was charged with 11 counts of breach of trust over $10,000 and two counts of breach of trust over $2,000, less than $10,000. The charges relate to the car lot located on Redford Boulevard.

Davis is held in the Dillon County Detention Center.

