Suspect Search: Deputies searching for man accused of harassment

Suspect Search: Deputies searching for man accused of harassment

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Andrew Martin (Source: JRLDC) Andrew Martin (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Andrew Martin, 28, is wanted by sheriff's deputies for second-degree harassment.

The Horry County police report from April 24, 2017 states Martin already had a harassment case against the victim yet continues to harass her. The victim reported he drove near her car, blew her a kiss out of his car window and made a threat. He also allegedly leaves notes on her car all the time.

Martin’s last known address is on Edwards Road in Aynor.

