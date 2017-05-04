Suspect Search: Deputies searching for man accused of harassment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Andrew Martin, 28, is wanted by sheriff's deputies for second-degree harassment.

The Horry County police report from April 24, 2017 states Martin already had a harassment case against the victim yet continues to harass her. The victim reported he drove near her car, blew her a kiss out of his car window and made a threat. He also allegedly leaves notes on her car all the time.

Martin’s last known address is on Edwards Road in Aynor.

