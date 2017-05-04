TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear scene of wreck on I-95 in Florence

A wreck on I-95 has all northbound lanes blocked Thursday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A wreck on I-95 in Florence closed all northbound lanes Thursday morning.

According to an SC511 news release, it happened at 9:47 a.m. one mile south of exit 160A to Interstate 20, eastbound to Florence.

Florence County Fire Coordinator Sam Brockington said the scene was clear as of 10:25 a.m.

The West Florence Fire Department responded to the wreck. Chief LaRue Hendrix said two people were trapped after their car blew a tire and overturned. Crews got them out of the car and no major injuries were reported.

