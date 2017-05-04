New gear helping Darlington deputies keep you safe

Deputies in the Pee Dee are now better able to protect and serve you after getting a hold of some new equipment. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Deputies in the Pee Dee are now better able to protect and serve you after getting a hold of some new equipment.

The Darlington County Sherriff’s Office needed new bulletproof vests. Sherriff Tony Chavez noticed the vests the department had were outdated and had reached their expiration date.

Those vests have a shelf life of about five years. The department’s spokesperson said there were also not enough vests for some officers currently on the force, but now DCSO is the proud new owner of brand new vests.

“We got 48-point blank vests. Those have been issued out. They came at a cost of $32,000. That money was transferred over to our budget, so it was to no extra costs to the tax payers of Darlington County,” said Robert Kilgo, DCSO spokesman.

The department said it still needs to buy a few more vests for the force, but there are also some other new updates you will soon see. Thursday, patrol cars will finish getting new radio gear for the new digital signal the county will switch to on June 26.

The entire state of South Carolina is switching from an analogue system to a digital system.

The upgrades will allow for this department to communicate with other agencies once the switch has been made. You’ll also soon notice $900,000 in new patrol vehicles for the force.

Coming next month, those new cars with a new look will be in. WMBF News found out more about the need for those new vehicles.

“We are going to hang onto the cars that we have left that are still in good shape. However, we have a vehicle that is sitting in the parking lot right now with 300,000 miles on it and that’s just unsafe for law enforcement work,” Kilgo said.

The department, in total, got 20 patrol vehicles, one special ops vehicle and three admin vehicles.

All of them came equipped with necessary gear for law enforcement.

