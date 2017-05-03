CCU women's lacrosse team racks up postseason honors

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

LakePoint, Ga. - Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse had the Coach of the Year, five members named to the 2017 ASUN All-Conference teams, two All-Academic, and one All-Freshman team.

The Chanticleers second year head coach Kristen Selvage was named the ASUN Conference Coach of the Year for 2017. The 2017 ASUN First Team All-Conference includes goalkeeper Harley Barrett, a two time ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, and midfielder Sophie Crowther, the ASUN Player of the Week for the final week of the season. A trio of Chanticleers made the 2017 ASUN Second Team All-Conference, defender Caroline Williams, midfielder Courtney Genovese, and attacker Keri White, an ASUN Player of the Week winner. Defender Emily D’Orsaneo was named to the 2017 ASUN All-Freshman Team. The Chants to make the 2017 ASUN All-Academic Team, include midfielders Haley Alexander, a native of Bel Air, Md., and Maggie Carr, who resides in Kingsville, Md.

Selvage finished the regular season with an overall record of 12-5 and 9-1 in ASUN play. The 12 wins are the most in a single season for the program that is in its fifth year. The 9-1 in conference play allowed the program to claim a share of the regular season title, the first title for the program, of any kind.

Barrett, a Perkiomenville, Pa. native, started 15 games and saw action in 17 throughout the regular season, finishing atop the conference in save percentage at 0.510 and second in goals against allowed at 9.16. Barrett caused nine turnovers and had a team leading 32 ground balls. Her 11 wins is tied for the most wins in a season at Coastal Carolina.

Crowther, from Whiteford, Md., played and started in all 17 games, she is tied for the team lead with 52 points (40 goals, 12 assists). Crowther was second on the team with 31 ground balls, 34 draw controls, and led the team with 14 caused turnovers.

Williams, who hails from Catonsville, Md., saw action and started in 15 matches, helping lead a defense that gave up a total of 150 goals in the regular season. Williams tallied 27 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers, both tied for third on the team.

Genovese, native to Parkville, Md., played in 17 games earning starts in 16 games; she is tied for the team lead with 52 points. Genovese was the team leader in goals finding the back of the net 41 times. She gathered up 17 ground balls, and won 25 draw controls.

White, from Medford, N.J., started 16 games and saw action in 17 matches. She scored her 100th goal of her career against George Mason, finishing third on the team with 38. White leads the team with four game winning goals and has gathered up 15 ground balls.

D’Orsaneo, who resides in Centreville, Md., started 17 games on the season; she was tied for third in both ground balls (27) and caused turnovers (12).

Alexander, a Biology major with a 3.50 GPA, was fourth on the team in goals with 35 and totaled 42 points, tied for third in ground balls (27), and led the team with 43 draw controls.

Carr, an Intelligence and National Security Studies major with a 3.80 GPA, led the team in assists with 40 and totaled 47 points, and scooped up 13 ground balls.

Coastal Carolina will return to action in the 2017 ASUN Championships in Jacksonville, Fla., May 5 against the winner of Mercer and Old Dominion, at 1:00 p.m.