Georgetown County deputies seek suspect accused of multiple burglaries

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of several burglaries across the county.

According to information on the GCSO’s Facebook page, Dylan Reynolds Freeman, 24 is wanted for multiple outstanding arrest warrants and is a person of interest in several burglaries and larcenies throughout the county.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.