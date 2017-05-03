Consider This: Release findings from investigation into CCU cheerleaders

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The mystery still remains surrounding the suspension of the entire CCU cheerleading team, although we did find out that the school plans to have a team in place for the upcoming football season.

That's a positive development, but a lot of questions remain unanswered and the investigation continues.

It's definitely generating a lot of speculation and a lack of understanding on how the whole situation is being handled.

It started when an anonymous letter was sent to the president's office, claiming some of the cheerleaders were working at strip clubs, working as escorts, and buying alcohol for the underage members of the team.

Consider This: Those are very serious allegations and could do some long-term damage. I would have to believe the university has a strong reason for handling the investigation like they have and keeping quiet about the details. However, once complete, the findings need to be released so that there is a full understanding of what happened and if there were any missteps of unfounded allegations, it can all be corrected.

