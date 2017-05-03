Horry council hears from public on proposed weapons discharge ordinance

Members of the public addressed the Horry County Council Wednesday during a workshop about a proposed ordinance regarding the discharging of firearms. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Council heard from the public during a special workshop on Wednesday, where the topic of conversation was a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more highly populated areas.

The council chamber was nearly full with people who had varying opinions on the topic. Some said a new law is needed to keep the community safe.

Others said the proposed ordinance will infringe on their freedom to own and shoot a firearm around their personal property.

County officials are hoping to find a middle ground.

"We've been having some issues over the years, especially as growth is happening throughout our county, where there has been issues with people firing their firearms within very populated subdivisions,” said Lisa Bourcier, county spokesperson. “This is an attempt to see if we can come up with some kind of compromise with that."

Council members will take everything they heard during Wednesday’s workshop into consideration.

