Repairs to Myrtle Beach State Park pier continuing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One of the most popular fishing piers in the Myrtle Beach area is still closed for repairs.

Contractors working on the Myrtle Beach State Park's fishing pier are not only fixing damage from Hurricane Matthew, but also Tropical Storm Hermine.

“It's leftovers from the tropical storm and Hurricane Matthew, so they’re having to replace one of the pier pilings and they also have some braces that were damaged during the hurricane that they’re having to replace,” said Amanda Jenkins, the state park's assistant manager.

The pier pilings are those giant beams that help to hold the pier up.

After the hurricane, the pier was able to reopen for a few months, but state park officials said they had to close the pier last week to fix that damage from the fall. They are also working to prepare the pier for future storms.

“It's something we definitely needed to repair before the next hurricane season,” Jenkins said.

Myrtle Beach State Park officials do not have an exact date for when the pier will be reopen. For now, visitors can keep checking the state park website for any updates.

