Birds salvage series against Keys

Story courtesy the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

FREDERICK, Md. (May 3, 2017) – Both Trent Giambrone and Daniel Spingola homered, and Casey Bloomquist retired all 10 men he faced out of the bullpen Wednesday to help the Myrtle Beach Pelicans salvage their three-game series against Frederick with a 4-3 win over the Keys at NYMEO Field at Harry Grove Stadium.



The score was tied at two in the sixthMyrtl when Giambrone blasted a dinger off Frederick (14-13) starter Ofelky Peralta (0-1) to put the Pelicans (15-12) in front. Two batters later, Spingola crushed a homer to right to add to the advantage at 4-2.



Dillon Maples replaced Bloomquist (2-2), who worked 3.1 perfect innings of relief to earn the win, in the sixth. Randolph Gassaway greeted the new right-hander with a leadoff single. After a strikeout, Alex Murphy and Josh Hart connected on consecutive base hits, with the latter bringing in a run to pull Frederick to within one.



From there, Maples pitched a scoreless seventh and Craig Brooks induced the final six outs with three strikeouts for his first save.



Frederick struck first blood. Ademar Rifaela singled to begin the second. Two batters later, Hart knocked him in with a single of his own. Stuart Levy followed with an RBI double to push the Keys’ advantage to 2-0.



Peralta retired the first 12 Pelicans to come to the plate before Eddy Martinez singled to jumpstart the fifth. Following a walk to Spingola, Peraltra whiffed the next two Birds before hitting Adonis Paula with a pitch to load the bases. Robert Garcia followed by lining a two-run single to right-center to knot the score at two.



Myrtle Beach returns home to begin a four-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with the Buies Creek Astros. RHP Thomas Hatch (0-2, 5.24 ERA) will make the start for the Birds against Buies Creek RHP Hector Perez (0-0, 0.00 ERA).



The Pelicans will celebrate all fans in attendance to Thursday’s game on Everyone Gets A Trophy Night. The series opener is also a Thirsty Thursday, with $1.00 12 oz. Bud & Bud Light draughts and $2.00 16 oz. cans from 6-8 p.m.