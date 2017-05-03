Ed Pompa Goes ALL IN with Clemson Car at Talladega

Story courtesy of Hunter Thomas. See his work and more at The Fourth Turn

Fast Track Racing’s Ed Pompa will feature the Clemson Tigers on his No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend in Crimson Tide Country at Talladega Superspeedway during the ARCA Racing Series General Tire 200 on Friday.

Back in January, the Clemson University football team defeated the University of Alabama, 35-31 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The football title was Clemson's first since 1981. On Friday, Pompa’s race car will be wrapped in bright orange and purple as he hits the track for the second time this season.

“Before the season started, I decided to wrap the superspeedway car in Clemson colors for Daytona and Talladega,” Pompa said. “ASM Graphics did an amazing job of designing and installing the ‘Clemson’ wrap. My son Jeff graduated from Clemson in 2012, so they received a bunch of my racing funds as tuition. I had a plan to auction off the hood from the Daytona car for charity. Now, the plan is to auction off the hood from the Daytona car and the Talladega car. Andy Hillenburg (Fast Track Racing team owner) has agreed to donate the Daytona hood to the Clemson Foundation, and the Talladega hood to The Double H Ranch. There are huge details related to these auctions being finalized, which I hope to be able to announce by race day.

“I’m sure the purple and orange car will bring out some animated response from the Alabama race fans, but it’s all in good fun. Might need a police escort to get out of the track!”

Unfortunately, Pompa was caught up in an accident not of his own making during the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The car was destroyed following a crash along the backstretch. The front clip was twisted and the car sustained heavy body damage. Pompa finished 30th; however, the team did learn something. The car that was primarily orange, white and purple that was run at Daytona was a little more difficult to see from the spotter’s stand. That’s why the team has tweaked the scheme just a little bit for this weekend’s race at Talladega. Plus, orange and purple represents the “ALL IN” spirit of Clemson just a little more.

“At Daytona, we found out that although the car looked fantastic by itself (standing still and on the track), when we were in a group of cars, it was very difficult to pick out our car. From the front, there were a lot of cars with white front ends. from the spotter stand, Andy (Hillenburg) had a tough time picking the car out. He said he looked for the purple on the rear of the car. The orange hood and nose should make that easier. Plus, it's more of a true Clemson representation.”

Heading into Talladega, Pompa has two solid top-20 finishes in three starts at the track. His best finish at the 2.5-mile track came in 2015, when he crossed the finish line in 17th. Last season, he finished 18th. The main goal at Talladega is of course, missing the “Big One” throughout the afternoon. Pompa believes that if he can do that and keep up with the lead pack, then the Clemson-schemed car could be celebrating a victory in Bama.

“We had a great run going at Daytona. I missed the first three wrecks,” Pompa said. “I just anticipated something that didn't materialize and got bit. New car for Talladega, so I think we should be able to stay with the lead pack and contend for a good lead lap finish. If you can stay with the lead pack, you have a shot to win.”

Pompa has opportunities for individuals to sponsor his No. 10 Cedar Peaks Enterprises/Double H Ranch/Clemson Tigers Chevy this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Contributions as low as $100 will get an individual’s name on a 25th anniversary Double H Ranch decal. For more information, contact Pompa by emailing bedrock5@nycap.rr.com.

The General Tire 200 will broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 5 p.m. ET on Friday.