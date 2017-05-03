Man faces three counts of attempted murder for April shooting in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man faces three counts of attempted murder for April shooting in Florence

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Quinterris Carmichael (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Quinterris Carmichael (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a suspect in connection with an April shooting on June Lane in the city.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Quinterris Javon Carmichael, 18, of Effingham, faces three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of conspiracy.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of June Lane on April 25, the release stated. The incident remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191.

