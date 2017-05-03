Florence residents asked to support local businesses by shopping local

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - This week is National Small Business Week, a time dedicated to showcasing the mom and pop stores keeping the local economy on the go.

Officials with the Florence Chamber of Commerce said just about every small business in the city is up 10 percent.

Helping to highlight the importance of small businesses, the week will go down as Small Business Week after a proclamation was drafted by Florence city leaders.

City leaders added that they always seek avenues in which small businesses will grow and flourish. Within the last five years, Florence has seen an influx in business.

“We contribute that to a number things, one being economic prosperity and community involvement," said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. "Private public partnerships have come together and created this growth and development and it has abled us to thrive.”

During this week, residents are encouraged to shop local. Each dollar spent returns three-fold back to local communities.

In addition, every dollar spent supporting mom and pop stores could turn into local jobs and improvements for the area.

“The person that you are buying a dress from, you go to church with them. Your children go to school with them. These are people you interact with on a day-to-day basis," Echols said. "You are putting money back into the local economy, so you have to keep that in mind.”

At this time there are more than 700 small businesses that are members of the Greater Florence Chamber Of Commerce.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.