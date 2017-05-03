Hartsville woman accused of setting fire to home with dogs, cat inside

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville woman is accused of intentionally setting fire to a home that had dogs and a cat inside.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Stacie Suggs Odom, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson and three counts of ill treatment of animals.

The suspect is accused of setting fire to a residence on Knollwood Drive in Hartsville on March 9, the release stated. Investigators allegedly found two dogs and a cat dead inside the home.

Odom is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

