UPDATE: Two charged in connection with deadly shooting at Loris club

The P&R Club in Loris was the scene of a deadly weekend shooting. (Source: WMBF News)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Loris club that left one person dead.

According to information from Krystal Dotson, public information officer for the Horry County Police Department, Willis Henry Boyd, 31, of Tabor City, N.C., was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Additionally, Earl Williams, 28 of Longs, is charged with attempted murder, obstructing justice, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, both men remained in jail Wednesday. Boyd currently has no bond, while Williams' bond is $42,500.

The suspects are accused of being involved in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the P&R Club at 268 N. Green Sea Road in the Loris area. According to Dotson, six people were struck during the gunfire.

One of them, Laquint Oneil Boyd, 37, of Loris, died at Loris Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness told police two men arguing outside the club began shooting at each other. A security guard then opened fire on the men.

In addition, officers responded to Freemont Road in Longs on April 30 after multiple homes were shot at, according to Dotson.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard previously said Rainy Valentine, 57, died after being shot at his Freemont Road home.

Dotson confirmed that the shootings at the P&R Club and on Freemont Road are related. The case remains under investigation

