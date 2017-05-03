VIDEO: Dome of Palace Theatre comes down as demolition continues

The dome of the Palace Theatre came down Wednesday as demolition of the building continues. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Work to tear down the Palace Theatre continued on Wednesday, with the building’s signature dome coming down.

Starting last Thursday, April 25, crews began tearing down the Palace Theatre. Demolition is expected to be completed before the end of June.

The Palace Theatre was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew last October, which left a gaping hole in the theater's front facade.

Earlier this month, it came to light that the owner of the theater, The Chapin Company, opted to demolish the building instead of repairing it.

