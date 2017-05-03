VIDEO: Dome of Palace Theatre comes down as demolition continues - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Dome of Palace Theatre comes down as demolition continues

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
The dome of the Palace Theatre came down Wednesday as demolition of the building continues. (Source: WMBF News) The dome of the Palace Theatre came down Wednesday as demolition of the building continues. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Work to tear down the Palace Theatre continued on Wednesday, with the building’s signature dome coming down.

See video of the aftermath of the dome coming down above.

Starting last Thursday, April 25, crews began tearing down the Palace Theatre. Demolition is expected to be completed before the end of June.

The Palace Theatre was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew last October, which left a gaping hole in the theater's front facade.

Earlier this month, it came to light that the owner of the theater, The Chapin Company, opted to demolish the building instead of repairing it.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly