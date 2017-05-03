16-year-old taken into custody for Darlington Co. gas station burglary

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the burglary at the Marathon Gas Station in Darlington County.

Investigators picked up the juvenile at the Alfred Rush Academy alternative school in Florence County, where he is or was a student, confirmed Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Kilgo said the juvenile was identified from surveillance images of the burglary at the gas station, located on Sally Hill Road near I-20 in Darlington County.

Investigators have identified the other suspect, but warrants have not been issued yet, Lt. Kilgo said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO investigators at 843-398-45091, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

