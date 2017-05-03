Report: Drunk man fires handgun at family playing with dogs in yard

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY,SC (WMBF) - An Horry County man is behind bars, charged with attempted murder, after shooting at a family outside their home in the Conway area Tuesday night.

According to a police report, 50 year-old Auburn Chestnut shot at his neighbors across the street from his home at about 8 p.m. The report states Chestnut said "Let's get loud mother [expletive]," then fired rounds from a .45-caliber handgun while a woman was outside with her children, the youngest a 10-year-old boy, as they played with their dogs on the front lawn. Chestnut reportedly whistled for the dogs to come over to him right before he started shooting.

The mother was able to get her children and dogs inside their home without anyone being injured.

One of the victims, a 35 year-old man, told authorities the suspect pointed the gun at him, and he could see the muzzle flash and bullets that were fired at him.

Officers found 15 spent rounds in Chestnut's front yard.

Chestnut, according to police, was intoxicated, slurring his speech, and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage about him when he was taken into custody at his home.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.