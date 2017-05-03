Unincorporated areas of Horry County will receive a discount on flood insurance

Those who pay for flood insurance will be getting some relief. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Relief is on the way for those paying high costs for flood insurance in Horry County.

Those living in a floodplain in the unincorporated areas of Horry County will now get a 15 percent discount off their flood insurance premiums after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency upgraded the county to a class 7 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System.

For example, if a person pays $400 a year, they'll save $60.

Horry County improved its CRS class rating to a 7 from a 9 by being active in activities like public information, mapping and regulations, flood damage reduction, and warning and response.

Before the new rating, there was almost $315,000 in flood insurance savings in the unincorporated areas of Horry County. But with the upgrade, it means there will be about $875,000 in savings, which accounts for the 15 percent discount.

One Horry County woman who was affected by Hurricane Matthew and pays for flood insurance is thankful not only for the government continuing to find ways to help, but for getting people out of the storm's path of destruction as fast as possible.

“Our former governor, because she stepped up to the plate, I think we received help in a very timely fashion," Billie Sherengos said. "I was very happy that our government cares.”

Sherengos lives in the Rosewood community in Socastee. Matthew forced her and her family to live elsewhere for about three months.

She pays about $400 for flood insurance, but said with the discount that extra money can be saved for a future emergency.

“You have to have immediate cash to put yourself up in a temporary place until FEMA can step in to help you or until you can find a place to rent for a month or two,” Sherengos said.

Residents will see the reduction when they go to renew their insurance.