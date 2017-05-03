Firefighters use Palace Theatre for real-world training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue used the soon-to-be-demolished Palace Theatre for some real-world training Tuesday.

Some of the department’s crews used the building to do forcible entry training to teach the firefighters how to get into a locked door, or one that’s difficult to get into, according to a Facebook post from MBFR.

“This can be a vital skill for any firefighter and difficult to simulate sometimes,” the post states. The department lamented the theater’s demolition, but said they appreciate the opportunity for real-world training.

Demolition of the iconic Myrtle Beach theater began last week with crews tearing down sections of the rear of the building. The project manager expects the building to be completely demolished by the end of June.

In October, the Palace Theatre was damaged significantly during Hurricane Matthew. It has remained closed ever since.

