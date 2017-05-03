Mobile home in Marion County catches fire Wednesday morning

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home under construction in the Centenary community in Marion County Wednesday morning.

The Marion Rural Fire Department was alerted to the fire on Alice Avenue at about 3:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department. The single-story, single-family trailer was under construction. No one was injured in the fire, the department stated.

A tanker, three engines and a medic responded to the fire, and have since cleared from the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.