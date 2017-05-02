Surfside Beach police investigate possible arson at closed business

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police continue to look for information into a weekend fire that appears to have been intentionally set at a closed business in Surfside Beach.

According to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department, the blaze at the former Camping World location at 1756 U.S. 17 North was reported at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

First responders found the fire at the loading dock area and extinguished it, the release stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the SBPD, the Surfside Beach Fire Department and the Horry County Fire Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 913-6356.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.