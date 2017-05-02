TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic in northbound lanes of U.S. 17 Bypass, 48th Avenue North

Traffic was slowed following a traffic crash at U.S. 17 Bypass and 48th Avenue North. (Source: WMBF News)

Traffic was slowed following a traffic crash at U.S. 17 Bypass and 48th Avenue North. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A traffic crash at the U.S. 17 Bypass and 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Tuesday evening has slowed traffic in the northbound lanes.

Photos from a WMBF News staffer shows multiple cars involved.

No other information about possible injuries was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.