NTSB: Helicopter pilot en route to fundraising event before dead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

NTSB: Helicopter pilot en route to fundraising event before deadly Darlington County crash

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
One person was killed in a helicopter crash April 21 in Darlington County. (Source: WMBF News) One person was killed in a helicopter crash April 21 in Darlington County. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings that provide more details about a deadly helicopter crash last month in Darlington County.

According to the report, the privately owned and operated Bell Carson Super C4 helicopter was destroyed after colliding with trees and terrain, and catching on fire after the crash.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee previously identified the victim as Dr. James R. Schuster, 60, of Timmonsville. He was the only person onboard.

“According to family members, the purpose of the flight was to conduct a ‘golf ball drop’ at a fundraising event about 13 miles northwest of the accident site,” the NTSB report stated.

The helicopter left the Huggins Memorial Airport in Timmonsville on April 21. According to the report, the helicopter's maintenance records were not immediately recovered and the maintenance history of the helicopter could not be determined.

The full report can be viewed below:

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Firefighters use Palace Theatre for real-world training

    Firefighters use Palace Theatre for real-world training

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-05-03 12:39:03 GMT
    Firefighters practice forced entry procedures on a Palace Theatre door. (Source: MBFR on Facebook)Firefighters practice forced entry procedures on a Palace Theatre door. (Source: MBFR on Facebook)

    Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue used the soon-to-be-demolished Palace Theatre for some real-world training Tuesday. Some of the department’s crews used the building to do forcible entry training to teach the firefighters how to get into a locked door, or one that’s difficult to get into, according to a Facebook post from MBFR.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue used the soon-to-be-demolished Palace Theatre for some real-world training Tuesday. Some of the department’s crews used the building to do forcible entry training to teach the firefighters how to get into a locked door, or one that’s difficult to get into, according to a Facebook post from MBFR.

    More >>

  • National school lunch changes to make more flexible meals for students, parents

    National school lunch changes to make more flexible meals for students, parents

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:35:14 GMT
    Horry County school lunch choices.Horry County school lunch choices.

    Changes to elementary, middle and high school lunches are coming nationwide. The Trump Administration is ready to unwind some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's school lunch rules after push back from school districts. 

    More >>

    Changes to elementary, middle and high school lunches are coming nationwide. The Trump Administration is ready to unwind some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's school lunch rules after push back from school districts. 

    More >>

  • Mobile home in Marion County catches fire Wednesday morning

    Mobile home in Marion County catches fire Wednesday morning

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:25 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:25:21 GMT
    (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department)(Source: Marion Rural Fire Department)

    Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home under construction in the Centenary community in Marion County Wednesday morning. The Marion Rural Fire Department was alerted to the fire on Alice Avenue at about 3:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

    More >>

    Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home under construction in the Centenary community in Marion County Wednesday morning. The Marion Rural Fire Department was alerted to the fire on Alice Avenue at about 3:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly