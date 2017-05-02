NTSB: Helicopter pilot en route to fundraising event before deadly Darlington County crash

One person was killed in a helicopter crash April 21 in Darlington County. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings that provide more details about a deadly helicopter crash last month in Darlington County.

According to the report, the privately owned and operated Bell Carson Super C4 helicopter was destroyed after colliding with trees and terrain, and catching on fire after the crash.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee previously identified the victim as Dr. James R. Schuster, 60, of Timmonsville. He was the only person onboard.

“According to family members, the purpose of the flight was to conduct a ‘golf ball drop’ at a fundraising event about 13 miles northwest of the accident site,” the NTSB report stated.

The helicopter left the Huggins Memorial Airport in Timmonsville on April 21. According to the report, the helicopter's maintenance records were not immediately recovered and the maintenance history of the helicopter could not be determined.

The full report can be viewed below:

