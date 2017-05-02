FIRST ALERT: Updates to the forecast for strong storms tonight through tomorrow morning

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF)- Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight tonight, but the threat for severe weather is quite low.

A strong storm system will continue to get better organized across the Deep South today. By midnight, this system just start to move into western fringes of the Pee Dee. Expect heavy rain, gusty and rumbles of thunder. While severe weather is not expected to be an issue, it's not out of the question.

While severe weather isn't expected, if a storm becomes severe, the greatest threat would come in the form of strong winds of 50 to 60 mph.

TIMING

Scattered showers and storms are possible by 5pm inland, but widespread rain and storms don't arrive until closer to midnight. The storms will persist and move closer to the beaches by 3am. Most of the heavy rain moves out by 6am, but a few lingering showers will stick around until noon.

This system will also bring a round of much cooler temperatures for the weekend. After being near 90 last weekend, temperatures this weekend will struggle to reach 70. Nighttime temperatures will be rather cool as well with even a few upper 40s possible well inland by Sunday morning.