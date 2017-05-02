FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled, showers and storms still likely

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The tornado watch that was in effect for our area has been canceled.

Earlier Thursday night, a tornado warning was issued for Florence, Horry and Marion counties, according to the National Weather Service. Those warnings have since expired. There have been no damage reports in those areas, but damage has been reported across parts of Darlington County including Oats, Lamar and Hartsville.

The line of storms responsible for several tornado warnings in our area has now moved into eastern North Carolina and threat of tornadoes has diminished.

Several more rounds of showers and storms are likely through daybreak on Friday. Some of the storms could still contain gusty winds, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning, but the severe weather threat has ended.

Showers and storms will quickly taper off after sunrise Friday.

