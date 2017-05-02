FIRST ALERT: Severe storm, small tornado threat early Friday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A round of heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms is likely very late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

A strong storm system will continue to get better organized across the Deep South on Thursday. By Thursday night, this system will be pushing into the Carolinas. As it does so, periods of heavy showers and strong thunderstorms are likely. Rainfall totals may reach as high as one inch across the region.

This will be an energetic storm system with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Those strong winds, combined with very high humidity levels favor the formation of a few strong to severe storms. The greatest threat from any isolated severe storms would come in the form of strong winds of 50 to 60 mph. There will also be a low risk of an isolated, brief tornado. The magnitude of the severe weather threat is highly dependent on how much humidity and wind energy can come together in our region. The small-scale details of the threat will continue to become more clear through the day on Thursday and changes to the forecast are still likely.

Across the Pee Dee, the threat of heavy rain and isolated severe storms will be highest between 12:00 am and 5:00 am Friday. The threat will be the highest across the Grand Strand between 3:00 am and 8:00 am Friday. Some areas of heavy rain and strong storms will likely linger through the morning commute and lead to early morning slow downs on the roads.

This system will also bring a round of much cooler temperatures for the weekend. After being near 90 last weekend, temperatures this weekend will struggle to reach 70. Nighttime temperatures will be rather cool as well with even a few upper 40s possible well inland by Sunday morning.