FIRST ALERT: Next big weather maker likely to bring heavy rain, storms to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Quiet, tranquil weather through the middle of the week will turn more active as a strong storm system moves through by the end of the week.

A round of heavy rain and potentially strong storms is likely by late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

A strong storm system will continue to get better organized across the Deep South on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night, this system will be pushing into the Carolinas. As it does so, periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely. Rainfall totals may reach as high as one inch across the region.

The threat for strong to severe storms is still a bit uncertain at this point. This will be an energetic storm system with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Those strong winds, combined with very high humidity levels favor the formation of strong to severe storms. However, the timing of the system during the overnight hours of Thursday and into Friday morning, a more stable time of the day, would lead to a lower severe storm threat. The severe weather risk will be fine tuned as the storm system draws closer.

This system will also bring a round of much cooler temperatures for the weekend. After being near 90 last weekend, temperatures this weekend will struggle to reach 70. Nighttime temperatures will be rather cool as well with even a few upper 40s possible well inland by Sunday morning.