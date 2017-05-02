Hartsville man charged following police chase that ends with discovery of drugs, stolen gun

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reportedly seized these drugs and gun following a chase near Hartsville. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – One man was arrested after drugs and a stolen gun were allegedly discovered following a chase in the Hartsville area on Monday.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Steward Jr., 26, of Hartsville, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light. Additional charges are pending.

The suspect is currently housed in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

A DCSO patrol deputy reportedly tried to stop the vehicle on Society Avenue north of Hartsville around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver tried to flee, and the deputy pursued the vehicle for about 10 minutes, the release stated. The chase ended on Patrick Highway as other deputies and Hartsville police assisted.

Deputies allegedly found 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cocaine, controlled prescription medication, three grams of marijuana, and a stolen 9mm handgun.

