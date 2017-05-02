Hartsville man charged following police chase that ends with dis - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man charged following police chase that ends with discovery of drugs, stolen gun

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Floyd Stewart (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Floyd Stewart (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies reportedly seized these drugs and gun following a chase near Hartsville. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Deputies reportedly seized these drugs and gun following a chase near Hartsville. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – One man was arrested after drugs and a stolen gun were allegedly discovered following a chase in the Hartsville area on Monday.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Steward Jr., 26, of Hartsville, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light. Additional charges are pending.

The suspect is currently housed in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

A DCSO patrol deputy reportedly tried to stop the vehicle on Society Avenue north of Hartsville around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver tried to flee, and the deputy pursued the vehicle for about 10 minutes, the release stated. The chase ended on Patrick Highway as other deputies and Hartsville police assisted.

Deputies allegedly found 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cocaine, controlled prescription medication, three grams of marijuana, and a stolen 9mm handgun.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Firefighters use Palace Theatre for real-world training

    Firefighters use Palace Theatre for real-world training

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-05-03 12:39:03 GMT
    Firefighters practice forced entry procedures on a Palace Theatre door. (Source: MBFR on Facebook)Firefighters practice forced entry procedures on a Palace Theatre door. (Source: MBFR on Facebook)

    Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue used the soon-to-be-demolished Palace Theatre for some real-world training Tuesday. Some of the department’s crews used the building to do forcible entry training to teach the firefighters how to get into a locked door, or one that’s difficult to get into, according to a Facebook post from MBFR.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue used the soon-to-be-demolished Palace Theatre for some real-world training Tuesday. Some of the department’s crews used the building to do forcible entry training to teach the firefighters how to get into a locked door, or one that’s difficult to get into, according to a Facebook post from MBFR.

    More >>

  • National school lunch changes to make more flexible meals for students, parents

    National school lunch changes to make more flexible meals for students, parents

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:35:14 GMT
    Horry County school lunch choices.Horry County school lunch choices.

    Changes to elementary, middle and high school lunches are coming nationwide. The Trump Administration is ready to unwind some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's school lunch rules after push back from school districts. 

    More >>

    Changes to elementary, middle and high school lunches are coming nationwide. The Trump Administration is ready to unwind some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's school lunch rules after push back from school districts. 

    More >>

  • Mobile home in Marion County catches fire Wednesday morning

    Mobile home in Marion County catches fire Wednesday morning

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:25 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:25:21 GMT
    (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department)(Source: Marion Rural Fire Department)

    Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home under construction in the Centenary community in Marion County Wednesday morning. The Marion Rural Fire Department was alerted to the fire on Alice Avenue at about 3:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

    More >>

    Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home under construction in the Centenary community in Marion County Wednesday morning. The Marion Rural Fire Department was alerted to the fire on Alice Avenue at about 3:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly