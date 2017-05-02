Beautiful weather continues Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clear and mild weather will linger through early Thursday before our next big weather maker moves in for the end of the week.

Tonight will see mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures dropping into the middle 50s inland and upper 50s to near 60 at the beach.

Wednesday will feature another round of sunny skies, low humidity and warm temperatures. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70s to near 80 at the beach and lower to middle 80s across the Pee Dee.

By late Thursday, a strong storm system will begin to approach the region. Scattered showers will be possible across the inland areas by the late afternoon. By Thursday night and Friday morning, a round of locally heavy rain will swing through the region. There will also be the threat of some isolated stronger storms at times. Rainfall totals will likely reach one inch in many spots.

The rain will quickly come to an end by mid morning on Friday as much cooler weather arrives for the weekend.