Beautiful weather continues Tuesday

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clear and mild weather will linger through early Thursday before our next big weather maker moves in for the end of the week. 

Tonight will see mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures dropping into the middle 50s inland and upper 50s to near 60 at the beach. 

Wednesday will feature another round of sunny skies, low humidity and warm temperatures.  Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70s to near 80 at the beach and lower to middle 80s across the Pee Dee. 

By late Thursday, a strong storm system will begin to approach the region. Scattered showers will be possible across the inland areas by the late afternoon.  By Thursday night and Friday morning, a round of locally heavy rain will swing through the region.  There will also be the threat of some isolated stronger storms at times.  Rainfall totals will likely reach one inch in many spots. 

The rain will quickly come to an end by mid morning on Friday as much cooler weather arrives for the weekend. 

  • Firefighters use Palace Theatre for real-world training

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-05-03 12:39:03 GMT
    Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue used the soon-to-be-demolished Palace Theatre for some real-world training Tuesday. Some of the department’s crews used the building to do forcible entry training to teach the firefighters how to get into a locked door, or one that’s difficult to get into, according to a Facebook post from MBFR.

  • National school lunch changes to make more flexible meals for students, parents

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:35:14 GMT
    Changes to elementary, middle and high school lunches are coming nationwide. The Trump Administration is ready to unwind some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's school lunch rules after push back from school districts. 

  • Mobile home in Marion County catches fire Wednesday morning

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:25 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:25:21 GMT
    Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home under construction in the Centenary community in Marion County Wednesday morning. The Marion Rural Fire Department was alerted to the fire on Alice Avenue at about 3:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

