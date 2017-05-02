Calls for snake bites increase across South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Calls for snake bites are on the rise in South Carolina.

According to Jill Michaels, managing director of the state’s Palmetto Poison Center, year-to-date, there has been a 30 percent increase in snake bite calls compared to the same period in 2016.

Michaels couldn’t pinpoint one particular reason for the increased, but noted that a lot of the calls come from hospitals seeking consultations about venomous snake bites.

According to Michaels, the majority of their snake bite calls come from the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry during this time of year. As the summer season approaches, call volume will pick up elsewhere around the state, she added.

Most of the venomous snake bite calls involve copperheads.

Officials with the Palmetto Poison Center suggest anyone who has been poisoned go to the hospital, as there is no home treatment for venomous snake bites.

PPC officials suggest removing tight clothing and jewelry in case of swelling and inflammation at the bite location. Also, no one should try to suck out the poison, as is seen in the movies. Michaels said this strategy does not work.

She also stressed that snakes are more scared of people than people are of snakes. The venom is for their food source, and not for humans.

For more information, contact the Palmetto Poison Center at (800) 223-1222. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

