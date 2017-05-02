TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes closure of portion of U.S. 17 north - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes closure of portion of U.S. 17 north of Georgetown

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A crash on U.S. 17 north of the city of Georgetown will back up traffic for the next few hours.

According to information from the Georgetown Police Department, the crash caused power lines to come down. Santee Cooper has been called to the scene for repair work.

The road could be closed for two to two-and-a-half hours, according to the GPD.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

