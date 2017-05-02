City council puts brakes on proposal to reduce lanes on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At a special meeting Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach city leaders decided to delay the decision change parts of Ocean Boulevard from four lanes of vehicle traffic to two after opposition from several business owners.

The City of Myrtle Beach is considering a traffic change that would make the four-lane portions of Ocean Blvd. like the rest of the road, reducing it two one lanes in each direction with a bike lane buffer between pedestrians on the sidewalk and cars on the street. Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall said making these changes to the road could make it safer for residents and tourists.

At a special city council meeting Tuesday, several business owners came up to speak out against the proposed traffic change.

Michelle Kerscher, a manager at the Gay Dolphin, argued that crime also happens in areas where the traffic pattern is already down to three lanes. She said that traffic volume and freight need to be taken into consideration. She added that if the city does go forward, the businesses would like to be part of some kind of feasibility study this summer.

Michelle Kerscher, a manager at the Gay Dolphin, speaking, saying crime also happens in areas where traffic pattern is already three lanes — Amy Lipman (@AmyL411) May 2, 2017

Councilmember Mary Jeffcoat’s proposal to treat all weekends like Memorial Day by leaving barricades up on Ocean Boulevard drew ire from the business owners in the audience at the meeting Tuesday. She proposed leaving barricades up through the Carolina Country Music Fest, then running the feasibility study wanted by the Oceanfront Merchant’s Association.

Business owners in audience just got upset by Jeffcoat's proposal to treat all weekends like Mem Day, leave barricades up — Amy Lipman (@AmyL411) May 2, 2017

Jeffcoat said that the traffic control changes were what the police department requested to curb crime, and asked how the council could say no to a public safety request by police.

Jeffcoat asks how can we say no to police department when this is what they're asking? — Amy Lipman (@AmyL411) May 2, 2017

Councilmember Wayne Gray noted that while they have discussed traffic control options like these in the past, this is the first time they’ve had a dialogue with the large number of merchants in attendance.

Ultimately, the city council decided not to move forward with the traffic changes in the downtown area of Myrtle Beach.

City council won't move forward right now with making Ocean Blvd three lanes with bike lanes in downtown area — Amy Lipman (@AmyL411) May 2, 2017

WMBF News reporter Amy Lipman was at the council meeting Tuesday morning – tune in to WMBF news beginning at 4 p.m. for her full report.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.