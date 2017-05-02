Murrells Inlet Publix set to open Wednesday morning

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The new Publix supermarket at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet is holding its grand opening on Wednesday.

The Public at Prince Creek Village Center will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:45 a.m., according to a news release from the company.

