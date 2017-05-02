Suspects sought in burglary at Darlington County gas station

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking at least two suspects in a burglary at a gas station on Sally Hill Road near I-20 in Darlington County.

Surveillance video was captured of two suspects in the burglary of Marathon Gas Station, along with the vehicle driven, according to a news release from the DCSO.

The DCSO is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO investigators at 843-398-45091 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.