City leaders consider traffic changes, regulations on what can be sold on Ocean Blvd.

The city is considering an ordinance that would restrict what businesses on Ocean Blvd. could sell. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders want to see Ocean Boulevard become more family-friendly. In a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning, the topic of how to do that is up for discussion.

The new concept to make the boardwalk more family friendly is called the Ocean Boulevard Entertainment Overlay District. It would give the city more of a say in what businesses can carry in an effort to do away with things like clothing or other items that promote drugs or have profanity.

City leaders say they've talked to businesses along the boardwalk for years about the items they're selling and the messages those items send to the public, but change has yet to be seen.

This new proposal would impose a zoning overlay district along Ocean Boulevard that would regulate those items.

The city hasn't decided which section of businesses along Ocean Boulevard this initiative would affect, but if this concept passes the first reading and moves on to a second reading, businesses would have a year to make changes.

The city received numerous complaints from people who visit and walk by and look at the things in the window, saying it's not what they want their children to see. When the city looked at other retail places like the mall or Broadway, they didn't see the same types of items on display.

"If you're selling booty shorts and machetes and nun-chucks and t-shirts with foul language on them and bongs, none of that says family-friendly, which we want to be a family-friendly destination,” said Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea.

This is not the only change city leaders want along Ocean Boulevard. Click the link below for our investigation into the city’s proposal to turn parts of the street from four lanes into two lanes, and the reaction of local businesses to this idea:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.