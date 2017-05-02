Report: Man assaulted, stole tablet from victim at Myrtle Beach motel

At a special meeting Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach city leaders decided to delay the decision change parts of Ocean Boulevard from four lanes of vehicle traffic to two after opposition from several business owners.More >>
The new Publix supermarket at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet is holding its grand opening on Wednesday. The Public at Prince Creek Village Center will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:45 a.m., according to a news release from the company.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders want to see Ocean Boulevard become more family-friendly. In a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning, the topic of how to do that is up for discussion.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking at least two suspects in a burglary at a gas station on Sally Hill Road near I-20 in Darlington County. Surveillance video was captured of two suspects in the burglary of Marathon Gas Station, along with the vehicle driven, according to a news release from the DCSO.More >>
It's been almost four years since a young woman was found brutally beaten and murdered under a Robert Grissom Parkway underpass.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
A public proposal went awry.More >>
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.More >>
School district officials say the students were accidentally hitting the emergency door mechanism, causing the arm to dislodge from the secure position.More >>
