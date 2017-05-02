Report: Man assaulted, stole tablet from victim at Myrtle Beach motel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested early Monday morning after he was seen on camera violently assaulting a man at a Myrtle Beach motel and stealing his tablet.

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to the Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street, and met a victim, who told them that he was grabbed by the shoulders, punched in the face, and had his Android tablet stolen, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Police watched the incident on the property’s surveillance system, then got a clear picture of the suspect as he walked into the motel’s store, the report states.

Officers then found the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Michael Tazon Robinson, in the motel’s parking lot, the report states. Robinson told police the victim had stolen the tablet from his sister, and that the victim spit on him and called him a racial slur. Police then arrested Robinson.

While in the back of the patrol car, Robinson reportedly said something along the lines of “I let you catch me.” Robinson would not tell police the location of the tablet, and he was booked for strong armed robbery.

