UPDATE: Victim identified after body found following reported shooting in Florence

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
The home where the shooting was reported. (Source: WMBF News) The home where the shooting was reported. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found while responding to a shooting late Monday.

Officers were called to the 813 W Marion Street at 11:07 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Once on scene, officers found a deceased man outside, said Brandt.

Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers confirmed the victim is 41 year-old Christopher David Scott of Florence. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina. 

“I just had to come back to check on the scene here today. I was not strong last night," said Scott's daughter, Keshawna Scott. "I can honestly say I broke down and we were out here until 2:30 in the morning, and I haven't been asleep since."

Scott said the street was filled with Florence police officers investigating the death of her father. They were going in and out of the back house behind 813 Marion.

“This is where my daddy lost his life at; I just can’t believe it," Scott said.

She added the house right next door is where her grandmother passed away years ago. 

For now, Scott said she is holding her head up high. 

“I’m proud of myself," she said. "I’m trying to stay strong for my baby. my sisters, my mom. My mom is trying to stay strong for us.”

This was the second shooting Florence police responded to in a matter of hours. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday police were called to the area of Chomper Court and Lofty Way for a report of shots fired. No one was hurt in this shooting, but two homes were damaged.

Lt. Mike Brandt said investigators do not believe the two incidents are not connected.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

