Man's body found following reported shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found while responding to a shooting late Monday.

Officers were called to the 813 W Marion Street at 11:07 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Once on scene, officers found a deceased man outside, said Brandt.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This was the second shooting Florence police responded to in a matter of hours. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday police were called to the area of Chomper Court and Lofty Way for a report of shots fired. No one was hurt in this shooting, but two homes were damaged.

Police have not said if these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

