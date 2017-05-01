Crane installation for new oceanfront hotel affecting traffic for portion of Ocean Boulevard

A crane is being installed to construct a new oceanfront hotel on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Drivers may run into a traffic shift on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The contractor for the new Hilton Ocean 16 at 1600 N. Ocean Blvd. started installing a tower crane Monday for construction of the new oceanfront hotel.

The northbound travel lane of Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 15th and 16 avenues north through Thursday. Traffic will be shifted to the median lane, while southbound drivers will be unaffected.

This project includes a new public beach access park to the north of the property and extension of the oceanfront boardwalk to 16th Avenue North.

The city of Myrtle Beach paid for the majority of the boardwalk that was completed in 2010. This will be the second addition to the original structure. The first was paid for by Banditos developers, and the second by Hilton.

According to city officials, they don't know the actual costs of those extensions because they're done privately.

While the price might not be obvious, the boardwalk is built to city standards. Myrtle Beach also has to have any extension approved by the state Department of Health Environmental Control's Ocean and Coastal Resource Management staff.

