Four years later, Amber Berbiglia's murder remains unsolved

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's been almost four years since a young woman was found brutally beaten and murdered under a Robert Edge Parkway underpass.

Amber Berbiglia was just 23-years old when her life was cut short, and her mother is hoping to spur new leads and action in the case by rallying with a group of other parents who have lost their children to violence.

"Each anniversary, every holiday, things just aren't the same," Berbiglia's mother, Michelle Robinson, said.

Every year, in the days surrounding May 3, Robinson struggles with the loss of her daughter.

"I can't believe it's been four years," she said. "It seems like it happened just yesterday. I relive it every day, but I've learned to carry on."

Robinson has also learned how to become Berbiglia’s voice. She said she is frustrated with her daughter's case and how leads in the investigation quickly went cold after Amber's body was discovered next to her running car.

"It is one of those cases where you would have liked to have more right off the bat, but when there aren't witnesses, no one saw what happened," Horry County Police Sgt. Jonathan Martin. "One of the biggest problems with North Myrtle Beach at that time is it happened on a Friday, and come Saturday the entire city of North Myrtle Beach is a whole new town."

Investigators said they believe vacationers who might have seen something the day Berbiglia was killed were long gone by the time her body was found. Over the course of the past four years, those tips that were coming in in the early days of the investigation have gone quiet.

"I think the frustration is mutual. I wish I had more answers to give to her [Amber's mother]," Martin said. "We don't always get the answers we want in the time we'd like. I think her daughter was taken way too early, and we understand that. We definitely feel for her and wish we were able to give her an answer and hopefully one day we do."

While Berbiglia's mother yearns for justice for her daughter, investigators said they hope for the same.

However, there are still a lot of missing pieces in this case that detectives are trying to find and fit together to figure out what lead to Berbiglia's death and who killed her.

"I still have confidence in it," Martin said. "It's one of the cases that is close to my heart. I worked on this one a long time. This is one of those cases that she really did nothing to put herself in a spot where what happened to her. She wasn't involved in criminal activity; she wasn't doing anything illegal; she was just being a college kid and during a normal day she was killed."

Martin said a unit is getting started that would involve retired detectives looking into cold cases like Berbiglia's, bringing fresh eyes to the investigation.

As for Berbiglia's mother, she is holding a rally outside of the ML Brown Public Safety Building in Conway on May 3 at 4pm.

She is asking other parents whose childrens' lives were taken by violence to come and support her in this cause.

Anyone with information about what may have happened to Berbiglia should call the Horry County Police Department.

