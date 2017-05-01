Two homes struck in Florence shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported in a shooting Monday night in Florence that damaged two homes.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, officers responded to Chomper Court and Lofty Way at 6:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

A white pickup truck and a grey Mercury Grand Marquis were reportedly involved, according to Brandt.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available. Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.

