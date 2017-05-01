One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Robeson County.

According to information from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Charles Aaron Beard, 22, of St. Pauls, died as a result of the collision.

The crash happened at 8:22 a.m. on McGoogan Farm Road, according to the NCHP. The victim’s vehicle reportedly struck a culvert, went airborne and struck a utility pole.

According to the NCHP, alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

