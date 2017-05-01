Darlington police seek suspect in burglaries of homes, business

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington police are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a number of homes and at least one business.

According to information on the Darlington City Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of Bobby Brown, the suspect wanted in connection with the thefts.

Those who spot the suspect in the city of Darlington should contact DCPD investigator Ricky Williams at (843) 398-4026.

If Brown is spotted elsewhere, residents should contact their jurisdiction’s proper law enforcement agency.

