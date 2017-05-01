FIRST ALERT: Minimal severe threat this evening, cooler Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A cold front will bring the risk of showers and storms tonight, followed by pleasant weather through the middle of the week.

Showers and storms will arrive across the Pee Dee between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM tonight. The activity will then move into the coastal areas between 11:00 PM and 2:00 am. The risk of severe weather is minimal, but brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will be possible in some areas. The showers, storms and cold front will push off shore prior to daybreak Tuesday allowing for clearing skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will turn out sunny, less humid and not as windy. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a comfortable breeze.

Quiet weather will continue through the middle of the week before more active weather arrives by late Thursday and Friday.

A strong cold front will move through the region by midday Friday. Ahead of this front, showers and storms will be likely from Thursday evening through Friday morning. Some strong storms and periods of heavy rain are possible.