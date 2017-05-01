CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading team back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday.

“The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes,” stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News. CCU’s football season kicks off on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against the University of Massachusetts.

The entire cheerleading team was abruptly suspended in March after an anonymous letter was sent to the university president, alleging that members of the team were involved in an escort service, provided alcohol to minors, paid others to complete their homework assignments, among other claims of misconduct.

The indefinite suspension came days before the team was to compete in nationals in Florida, and after registration fees and been paid, and money for travel and expenses had been raised by the team members.

The team’s page was also removed from the CCU Sports website. As of May 1, it remains missing from the CCU Spirit page, with only pages for the dance team and Chauncey, the school’s mascot, still linked online.

Two weeks after the initial allegations were brought to light, the university released dozens of pages of reports from the investigation into the alleged misconduct, showing that several of the team members used the website SeekingArrangements.com, which bills itself as an online dating service that matches “Sugar Daddies,” or wealthy men, with “Sugar Babies.”

Both the attorney representing several of the team members and the CEO of the dating website have decried the university’s portrayal of the website as an escort service, and the suggestion that the cheerleaders were involved in prostitution.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.